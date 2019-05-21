WE'LL GIVE THIS A FOUR-STAR RATING

Kumail Nanjiani And Dave Bautista Are Fighting Crime One Uber Ride At A Time In 'Stuber' Trailer

The action-comedy "Stuber" premieres in theaters on July 12.
Sebastian Spencer, a junior at West Virginia's Weir High School, holds West Virginia's state record in the 100 meters (and he has several D-I college football scholarship offers). He showed off his wheels in this wild comeback in the final leg of the 4x100 relay at West Virginia's state meet.
0 diggs Outside Online
At 1.1 million acres, the "Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness" is one of the largest and most popular backcountry destinations in the US and a longtime proving ground for adventurers. But now the region is facing the threat of sulfide-ore copper mining.