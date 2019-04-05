EVERYONE WANTS A PIECE OF THE PIE

Why Online Streaming Is About To Get A Whole Lot Worse

Sorry guys, streaming is going to look more and more like cable.
Netflix
UNEMPLOYMENT AT 3.8%

CNBC
The March number was better than the 175,000 Dow Jones estimate and comes after a dismal February that had economists wondering whether the decade-old economic expansion was nearing an end. The unemployment rate met expectations.
BIG BROTHER, LITTLE ISLAND

longreads.com
While envisioning the darkest of futures and grappling with mortality, the English writer retreated to an idyllic Scottish isle to write Nineteen Eighty-Four.