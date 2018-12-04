NO INJURIES REPORTED

RIP Some Guy's Yacht As It Slowly Gets Overtaken By Powerful Wind And Waves

0 diggs
The Russian yacht "Mariya" was docked off of the Black Sea when a storm blew in, battering the harbor wall and bringing 100-mile-per-hour winds.
Newsflare via VideoElephant
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
None
DEALS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Get A Steal On A Laptop With Daily Deals From Dell Small Business

0 diggs dell.com
Whether you need a notebook for yourself, a workstation for your small business or a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet as a gift, Dell has what you need. Right now you can find new great deals every day from Dell Small Business has, plus a sale on all products sitewide.
DIGG PICKS

0 diggs
No one likes a grumpy traveller. Make sure the urban commuter in your life is always looking good and feeling fresh with these ten stellar gift ideas.
DO '90S KIDS REMEMBER?

22 diggs longreads.com
The 1990s did not end on January 1, 2000. At least, not in the cultural sense. Was it in 2001, when the original "Fast and the Furious" premiered? 1996, when Blur released that  WOO-hoo song? Was it 2010?