Musician Writes Original Track, Then Gets Copyright Infringement Notice After Someone Steals It

In America, average income has been basically flat for five decades as economic gains increasingly go to a tiny minority at the top of the income bracket. But American wage stagnation is only a small part of a larger global story.
Migraines affect one in every five women and is the world's second-largest contributor to years of disability. But research remains severely underfunded — and some specialists dismiss it as a "real neurology."
Because our culture is woefully ill-informed about sex and pornography, any porn performer who presents themselves as a full human being on social media is being educational even if that's not their intention.