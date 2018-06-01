My "Mario Kart" reflexes aren't what they used to be, but I am better at data science than I was as a fourth grader, so in this post I'll use data to finally answer the question "Who is the best character in 'Mario Kart'?"
Earlier this spring, a clip of a little girl absolutely shredding the skins on Zep's "Good Times Bad Times" impressed millions. Apparently, one of those millions was the legendary band's lead singer, Robert Plant.
While many residents fear the monthly rocket launches that pepper the region with debris, others see in it a unique opportunity. Resourceful scrap dealers wait for the announcement of rocket launches and then watch the sky with binoculars.