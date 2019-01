HE ABIDES... BUT AT WHAT COST? Jeff Bridges Reprises His Role As The Dude To Drink Stella Artois With Carrie Bradshaw

Last week, the internet was astir after Jeff Bridges teased mysterious new "Lebowski" material on Twitter. Would he be starring in a sequel? A limited series? A short? As it turns out, nope, the hype was all over an advertisement for Belgian pilsner.