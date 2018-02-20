THE FLOOR IS NOW LAVA

An Illustration Of How Quickly Things Can Go Wrong In A Steel Factory

3 diggs
If this steel worker had stayed where he was for 10 seconds longer, he would have been right in the splash zone when this molten steel spilled.
WHAT WE LEARNED THIS WEEK

6 diggs
Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Waze isn't the king, we might be able to save American manufacturing if we really try, and we should just go back to Michael Pollan's maxim "Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants."
THE MEN WHO GOT THERE FIRST

2 diggs Outside Online
David Grann’s New Yorker story about a doomed Antarctic adventurer was a spellbinding read. But as he — and Outside — seem to forget, other people had already done what Worsley was trying to pull off.
'THIS IS BAD, ISN'T IT?'

6 diggs The New York Times
The affliction that stole my vision, or at least a big chunk of it, did so as I slept. I went to bed seeing the world one way. I woke up seeing it another.