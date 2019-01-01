Guy Tries To Steal A Bike From Outside A Police Station, Instantly Gets Arrested

In 2004, Hurricane Ivan triggered an undersea mudslide that sank an oil platform owned by Taylor Energy. Since then, between 300 and 700 barrels of oil have been spewing into the Gulf of Mexico every day.
Get SimpliSafe — with no long-term contracts — for 20% off today, and you'll also get an extra camera for free. That way when you're checking out your home security situation from the easy-to-use smartphone app, you'll have one extra view to make sure everything's a-okay.
At first, this six-year-old has a less-than-great reaction to receiving a book for Christmas, but after she finally reads the attached card and all is made clear, well, you might need to grab the tissues.