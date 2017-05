Watch as Stuart Jones, a high-level acting official in the State Dept, is asked why they criticize Iranian elections but never Saudi Arabia: pic.twitter.com/RLkKGn48Z7

TONGUE TIED High-Level State Department Official Struggles To Explain The Tangled Spaghetti Of Trump's Foreign Policy

In a press conference, the acting Assistant Secretary of State was asked to explain how President Trump could criticize Iran's commitment to Democracy while standing next to Saudi Arabian leaders, where there isn't an electoral democracy. His answer had the finesse of that kid who gets called on, but didn't do the reading.