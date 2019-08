THAT LEIA CAMEO ALSO HIT HARD A Shocking Turn For Rey's Character Is Revealed In New Teaser Of 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'

We're not sure whether the pivotal scene revealed in the trailer is meant to be misleading or not, but there's no doubt that it was a major jaw-dropping moment. "The Rise of Skywalker" premieres in theaters on December 20.