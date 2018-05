ANTIQUES CART SHOW What's Inside A $30,000 NES Game? These Two Guys Find Out

"Stadium Events" is an okay video game. It was released for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987. Today, it is exceedingly rare and highly prized among collectors — with the cartridge alone going for around $10,000. Here, collector Steve Lin shares his complete-in-box copy of "Stadium Events" with Kotaku, and even opens the thing up for us.