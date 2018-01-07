Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
CITIES ON A HILL, ABOVE THE FRAY

4 diggs The New York Times
Fifteen-foot stone turrets are staffed by men whose green uniforms belong to no official force. Beyond them, a statue of an avocado bears the inscription "avocado capital of the world." And beyond the statue is Tancítaro, an island of safety and stability amid the most violent period in Mexico's history.
SECURITY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

It's 2018 — Get A Dang Password Manager

3 diggs dashlane.com
If you've read anything about the Meltdown and Spectre, you know: we should all be worried. Dashlane generates and remembers unique, complex passwords for all of your logins. It's the best first line of defense when protecting your online privacy.

Trending Tech Stories

WE MIGHT NEVER KNOW FOR SURE

0 diggs The Verge
Late Sunday night, SpaceX appeared to successfully launch a classified satellite named Zuma for some unknown government agency — but it's possible the mysterious spacecraft may have been lost once in space.