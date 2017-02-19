Who needs a sneaker? Not Liam Purdy! He wins the 800 for @AUeagles at @PatriotLeague Championship. @BillSpaulding with the great call! pic.twitter.com/SkIJcXD8Gm

OFF ON THE RIGHT FOOT College Runner Loses One Of His Sneakers Mid-Race, Brushes It Off And Wins Anyway

American University sprinter Liam Purdy lost his sneaker, but that didn't mean he was going to lose the race.