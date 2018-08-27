RUNNING IN CIRCLES

Usually, When We See A Motorcycle Doing Donuts, There's A Rider On Top Of It

So we have no frigging idea what's going on with this particular motorcycle and why everyone on the road is so chill about it.
Via ViralHog
