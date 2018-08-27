THIS IS FRIGGING CRAZY

Wacky Inventor Puts Together A Belt Of Spinning Knives To, Um, Make A Salad

0 diggs
It just seemed like a good way to chop up some vegetables, cause who wants to do it the safe, non-life threatening way?
colinfurze
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
NICE WORK, GENIUSES

3 diggs Quartz
Apple recently became the first trillion-dollar US company. But it feels as though there's a creeping undercurrent of discontent among its customers as quality control and customer service seem to be slipping from their previous heights.