A DIFFERENT KIND OF CLIMATE CHANGE

As The Sun Gets Hotter, The Chill Spot For Life In The Solar System Is Slowly Migrating

7 diggs
Relative to the sun, our planet's in the perfect spot to support life on the surface. It won't always be that way.
PBS Space Time
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals

The Best Long Reads