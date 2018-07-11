'THE RIDE OF HIS LIFE'

Snowboarder Seamlessly Shreds Down One Of The Gnarliest Cliff Faces The Alps Has To Offer

Matt Annetts is an extreme snowboarder gearing up to retire, but before he does so, he's out to prove that he's still got it.
Outside TV
