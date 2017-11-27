Snowboarder Leaps Off Ridge, And For Some Magical, Inexplicable Reason Lands Perfectly On His Feet

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Applebee's introduces the $1 Long Island Iced Tea, Britain loves the sandwich and the NFL is doomed.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe — an overlapping world of movies, TV shows, and the licensing that goes with them — has changed the way that Hollywood approaches storytelling. Does the industry know what it's getting into?