WHITE WATER

We Need To Try Snow Kayaking As Soon As Possible

3 diggs
Snowboarding is so passé.
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
A CHANCE THAT IT DOESN'T PASS THE HOUSE

0 diggs Washington Post
The Republican-led Congress is set to vote Thursday on a two-year budget deal that would include massive increases in military and domestic spending programs, reflecting an ideological shift for a party whose leaders long preached fiscal conservatism but have now embraced big spending.