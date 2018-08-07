Snorkeler Lies Down On A Sea Bed And Slowly Blows Bubble Rings

monday.com is a centralized platform for teams to manage every detail of their work, from high-level roadmap planning to the specifics of day-to-day tasks, while building a culture of transparency. It works for any sized team and will help you replace clunky spreadsheets and excessively long meetings.
Last year, we launched an investigation into how Facebook's People You May Know tool makes its creepily accurate recommendations. By November, we had it mostly figured out: Facebook has nearly limitless access to all the phone numbers, email addresses, home addresses, and social media handles most people on Earth have ever used.