'SNL' Has Gifted Us With The Stanley Tucci Tribute Rap We've All Been Waiting For

A BuzzFeed News review of every sale of a Trump-branded condominium in the United States provides the first comprehensive look at how many went to unidentified buyers who paid cash, an indication of possible money laundering.
Why spend a few minutes lying on a mattress in the store when you could try one for 100 nights — in your bedroom? Lull's reinvented memory foam is responsive, durable and incredibly comfortable. Try it out now while they're offering $50 off, free shipping and a 100-night trial (or your money back).