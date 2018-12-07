The Trump Brothers — Eric And Don Jr — Have A Special Guest Visit Right Before Bedtime

This bank is announcing a groundbreaking offer for its miles-earning cards, and it's news that many of us have been waiting to hear for years. Starting in December, this card will become a flexible points currency with real power. Partner offer, terms apply.
Not only does access journalism take up column inches that could otherwise be dedicated to actually covering politician's atrocious policies, but it softens the journalist's resolve to fillet them as coldly as they should. The target for these humanizing anecdotes isn't the reader — it's the journalist.
The instinct to automate, classicists and zoologists seemed to agree, may be among the most ancient and universal human traits. In fact, one argued that it's nothing short of the act that separates man from beast.