Quick-Thinking Guy Manages To Stop A Snake Barreling Straight Towards Him

Get SimpliSafe — with no long-term contracts — for 20% off today, and you'll also get an extra camera for free. That way when you're checking out your home security situation from the easy-to-use smartphone app, you'll have one extra view to make sure everything's a-okay.
Ah, Fyre Festival — the train wreck of a concert festival that set the internet alight, as a bunch of wannabe-elite influencers and bros with rich parents found themselves stuck on a Bahamian island with next to no shelter and only cheese sandwiches for sustenance.