Women who are attracted to bisexual men consistently cite three main reasons for their appeal: 1) sexual open-mindedness; 2) lowered adherence to traditional (or "toxic") masculinity; and 3) a sense of queer solidarity .
Kids smushing dolls and action figures together in vaguely erotic ways can be part of developing and maturing into a sexual human being. Some of those kids grew up to keep grinding their Lego minifigures together. In adulthood, they're stop-motion cinematographers and artists. This is Lego porn.
Improving website experiences is a tricky thing, but it doesn't need to be. Hotjar is a fast and visual way to understand your users and everything your team needs to get "in-the-moment" visual feedback. That way you can uncover insights, make the right decisions and ultimately improve your users' experience.