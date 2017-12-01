A SCIENTIFIC APPROACH

What's The Smallest Hole A Mouse Can Fit Through?

2 diggs
It depends on how lazy they are.
Matthias Wandel
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
HELP, MY PHONE, IT'S VERY THICK

1 digg Gizmodo
I really wanted to like the ZTE Axon M the first time I tried it. With the trend of smartphone screens getting bigger and longer, surely a phone sporting two screens instead of one would be even better right?
AND IT WORKED

0 diggs 99percentinvisible.org
David Meslin gathered a group to create a set of temporary curb extensions. The main ingredients: a one-to-one ratio of cornstarch and water for the solid white lines plus leaves from area yards. The guidelines helped direct cars while leaf piles visually reinforced them, encouraging vehicles to follow a modified path.

The Best Long Reads

LIFE HITS A CUL DE SAC

17 diggs vox.com
"Land use," as it's rather aridly known, shapes behavior and sociality. And in America we have settled on patterns of land use that might as well have been designed to prevent spontaneous encounters, the kind out of which rich social ties are built.