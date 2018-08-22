BBC Earth Footage Of Animals Doing Their Thing In Gorgeous, Ultra Slow Motion

monday.com is a team management platform designed to connect people to processes while creating transparency. monday.com is used by over 35,000 teams in 140 countries and facilitates a more efficient and intuitive way to manage communication, workflows and entire operations on a platform your team will actually enjoy using.
There are thousands of satellites orbiting the earth at all times, providing all of us with vital services. Wendover Productions goes inside one of the laboratories where they are assembled and sent on a one-way trip to the sky.