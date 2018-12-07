STOP, DROP AND ROLL

Guy Falls On A Patch Of Ice, Sticks The Landing Like A Freakin' Ninja

This man is either really into parkour or the effects of a radioactive spider bite are finally starting to kick in.
Елена via ViralHog
