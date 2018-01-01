SAY GOODBYE TO SLEEP

Exhausted New Dad Assumes The Rolled Up Blanket In His Arms Is Actually His Baby

0 diggs
We have the feeling this guy is going to be a great father.
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
GOING OFF HALF CROC'D

4 diggs
A Danish tourist was in a wildlife park in Australia and decided it would be an excellent idea to feed a 1400-pound crocodile and then sit on its back. Brilliant.