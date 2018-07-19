LITTLE BITTY RESTLESS LEGS

A Puppy Loaf Having Very Vivid Dreams

3 diggs
He's in a sunny meadow surrounded by peanut butter trees. The clouds are frisbees, and belly rubs are mandatory.
Rumble
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals