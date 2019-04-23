HITCH A LIFT

This Is, Um, A Very Unorthodox Way To Ride A Ski Lift

0 diggs
We'd always thought that riding the ski lift was the easy part of skiing. We guess we were wrong.
Via Caters
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'I WILL PUNISH YOU ALL'

4 diggs torontolife.com
As a teen, he was brutally bullied for his autism. He couldn’t connect with people, couldn’t find a job, even the army didn’t want him. That's when he snapped, mowing down 26 people in broad daylight. The untold story of Alek Minassian, a year after the deadliest mass murder in Toronto history.