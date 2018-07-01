Now *This* Is How You Launch Yourself Over The Bar When Pole Vaulting

Better Mortgage has the only mortgage application process that is 100% online. That means you can get pre-approved in less than three minutes and have a realistic estimate of how much house you can afford. If only getting on ‘House Hunters’ was this easy.
Russia's last tsar, his wife, and their five children were murdered amid the tumult of the Bolshevik revolution 100 years ago today. To commemorate the anniversary, the Russian state archive's #Romanovs100 project has released newly unearthed photos taken by the family members themselves.
In a statement on Tuesday, President Trump sought to reaffirm his support of the American intel community — only one day after the President sided with Vladimir Putin, denying that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.