What.... On Earth... Is Going On Here?

Like the other shared equipment in our house, its usefulness was focused and direct: it was a tool that the whole family used, and it was our portal to the wild, weird, wonderful internet. As such, we adored it.
Burrow lets you customize your couch by picking the color, size, armrest height and leg color that’s perfect for you. Shipping is fast and free, and if all of that hasn’t sold you yet, use the code DIGG and get $75 off your order.
Brosnahan had never performed comedy before strapping on her "Maisel" corset for the first time. Now, with another Emmy nomination under her belt — and a Golden Globe win — Amy Sherman-Palladino's new muse has plenty of reasons to smile.
Based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer who successfully infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, Spike Lee's latest stars John David Washington and Adam Driver and was produced by Jordan Peele. Here's what the reviews are saying.
When the newly retitled "The Meg" opens in theaters Friday, it marks the end of a two-decade journey, one that saw numerous dead ends. Yet throughout it all, writer Steve Alten never gave up on Meg. The internet simply wouldn't let him.