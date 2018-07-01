LUCKILY, HE'S OKAY

Sinkhole Appears Out Of Nowhere, Swallows A Pedestrian

Falling into a sinkhole is a terrifying thought, so we're going to avoid walking around China's Jiamusi City until they get this under control.
Via Newsflare
