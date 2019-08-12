AMERICAN AIR

Simone Biles Is Impossible, Becomes First Female Gymnast To Land Triple-Double In Floor Exercise

1 digg
Biles won her 6th US all-around championship over the weekend, thanks in part to this absurd triple twist, double flip.
Team USA
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
CBD SHOPS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

You Can Get CBD Anywhere, But Should You? Nope

0 diggs lushmeds.com
Why buy CBD from 3 or 4 different sites when you can shop, securely & conveniently, at just one? LushMeds.com has 12 of the best CBD brands out there with more coming soon. Oh yeah, & get 20% off plus free shipping.
MONEY FOR NOTHING

0 diggs The Week
Visa made $10.3 billion in profits in 2018. Mastercard took in $5.9 billion. Why on earth are credit cards making so much money? Are the services they provide worth tens of billions? And why aren't debit cards, which function almost identically to credit cards, equally profitable?
NO ONE MAN SHOULD HAVE ALL THOSE PIXELS

0 diggs The Verge
In reality you’re unlikely to ever need a photo with this high a resolution, so the sensor is also able to produce high quality 27-megapixel images by combining groups of four pixels into one. That results in an image that’s a lower resolution overall, but it should mean it’s far brighter, helping low-light performance.