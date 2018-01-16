'I ACTIVELY TRIED TO AVOID THIS'

Maker Of 'Shitty Media Men' List Gives First On-Camera Interview

Moira Donegan first revealed her identity after it was rumored that an article in Harper's may reveal her identity.
The New York Times
'NOTHING IS BACK TO NORMAL'

Every day for the past four months, James Powell has woken up to the sound of morning traffic overhead. The 28-year-old lives in a tent under the Martin Luther King Bridge in Beaumont — about 85 miles from the city of Houston and a far cry from his old house, which was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey last August.

'WE ARE A FORCE AND YOU ARE NOTHING'

Larry Nassar, a former doctor for the USA Gymnastics team, has pled guilty to seven counts of criminal conduct after admitting he sexual assaulted and abused girls under his care. More than 70 victims have spoken out in court against him, including Raisman.
STAY CENTERED — OR ELSE

The new economy is characterized by instability and disruption; its ideal worker is calm in the midst of it all, productive and focused. The mindfulness training his company offers isn't so much a perk as it is the means of turning him into a new type of person.