WATCH THE KNEES

The Sounds From The UK Shin-Kicking Championship Are Excruciating

0 diggs
As human beings, we've invented some unusual sports over the years, and this one is a good head-scratcher.
Via Newsflare
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DRAKE, TAKE NOTES

1 digg
Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques brought his enthusiasm for the Toronto Raptors' NBA Finals run out of the atmosphere with this super cool video from the ISS. Unfortunately, Toronto dropped game 2 to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, but this is still a freakin' sick way to show your support for the team.