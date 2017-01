White supremacist yells into the camera and Shia LaBeouf shuts him down. This has been a very interesting live stream. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/CqY9pLobWi

PUTTING HIS MOUTH WHERE HIS MOUTH IS Watch Shia LaBeouf Shout Down A White Supremacist Who Infiltrated His Latest Art Project

On Friday, Shia LaBeouf started a four-year-long interactive project called "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US". When a white supremacist tried to infiltrate, LaBeouf shouted him down until he left, as can be seen in this clip shared to the project's Twitter account.