*BOING* *BOING*

We Hope Someday We Can Love Something As Much As This Sheep Loves Bouncing On A Trampoline

4 diggs
Life is short. If you love bouncing on trampolines, go bounce on them by all means.
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
HEY, GOOD LOOKIN'

8 diggs foto.gettyimages.com
Revered as the ultimate symbol of cool since it was first introduced in March 1964, the Mustang has managed to evolve with the times and, today, remains just as relevant as it was in the '60s. Here, a look back at the iconic American car through the years.
TAKE DRUGS?

3 diggs Vulture
According to Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys, who has reigned as one of pop’s best lyricists for the past dozen years.
DESIGN WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Yes, You Can Afford A Custom Couch

20 diggs burrow.com
Burrow lets you customize your couch by picking the color, size, armrest height and leg color that’s perfect for you. Shipping is fast and free, and if all of that hasn’t sold you yet, use the code DIGG and get $75 off your order.
CONNECTING THE DOTS

5 diggs The Huffington Post
He was charming, witty, intelligent and it seemed like he could confidently talk about almost any subject. But what appeared to be a very lucky break in the arid landscape of dating when you're a 50-something woman turned out to be a devastating financial and emotional blow that knocked me to my knees.