MORE LIKE SHAWARMA LAW

Reporter Heads To Dearborn, Michigan To Investigate Reports Of Islamic Extremists Practicing Sharia Law

9 diggs
Instead, he finds a dizzying collection of tolerant people (and topless bars serving bacon).
Comedy Central
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
CHECKING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

A High-Earning Checking Account Without The Gimmicks

10 diggs go.radiusbank.com
The Hybrid account from Radius Bank is a free, high-interest checking account that combines the flexibility of a checking with the high-interest earning of savings. Their competitive 0.85% APY isn’t introductory and there’s no cap on balances that can earn at that rate.

The Best Long Reads