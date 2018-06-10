These Scissors Made From $1 Kitchen Knives Are Extremely Impressive

While television censors were able to catch it during the live broadcast, here's Robert de Niro giving the president a piece of his mind not once, but twice at the 2018 Tony Awards. He received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Last year, Canada introduced a new lottery system used to extend permanent-resident status to the parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens. There's just one problem: the software used to run the lottery isn't actually random.
For all his boasts about his deal-making prowess, Mr. Trump has never been in a face-off with an adversary like this one, a ruthless dictator who has imprisoned huge numbers of his citizens in brutal gulags and summarily executed or assassinated challengers.