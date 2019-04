FOR 'RESEARCH' Seth Rogen Admits That He's Seen Cirque Du Soleil While On 'Shrooms Multiple Times

Seth Rogen, who was not only an actor in "Knocked Up," but also a producer, was flown out to Las Vegas to scout Cirque du Soleil shows for the movie's hallucinogenic mushroom scene. As Rogen explained on "Jimmy Kimmel" last night, he took his mandate very seriously.