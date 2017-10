A MUST WATCH Seth Meyers Says What Needs To Be Said About Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump And Systemic Sexism

"This horrifying story reveals, yet again, a culture of systemic misogyny that exists at the highest levels of society. In the last year and a half, the most powerful man in news, the most powerful man in politics and the most powerful man in Hollywood have been accused of serial sexual predation. This should not be a partisan issue."