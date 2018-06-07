Matthew McConaughey And Anne Hathaway Co-Star In Beach Thriller 'Serenity'

For people who snore, Smart Nora is a tech-driven solution to an age-old problem that doesn’t involve nasal strips or awkward mouthguards. For people who sleep around people who snore, Smart Nora is a miracle.
The stand-out screamer of Sundance finally hits theaters this week. Now that more critics have had a chance to see it, are the masses just as freaked out as those poor souls in Park City were? Here's what the reviews say.
Why am I excited about a reimagining of the one of the oldest video games from a team whose greatest title was released over 15 years ago? Because it's the collision of the two most timeless games I can think of.
We asked 80 of the most interesting people we know — chefs, novelists, activists, comedians, NBA players and more — to let us in on their most-trusted haunts, from a Tibetan dumpling stand in a grocery store in Columbus to a landlocked fish market in Tulsa.