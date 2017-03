Sen. Maria Cantwell on health bill: "I wish I could get a famous rapper from Seattle here, Mr. Macklemore, because this truly is a heist." pic.twitter.com/d7O0HGil26

WE WISH SHE WOULD MACKLE-LESS Democratic Senator Drops An All-Time Terrible Pop Culture Reference In Statement Against Healthcare Bill

"I wish I could get a famous rapper from Seattle here, Mr. Macklemore, because this truly is a heist," said Washington Senator Maria Cantwell, saying what precisely nobody else was thinking.