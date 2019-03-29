PUSH CAME TO SHOVE

Semi Tries To Pull A U-Turn In A Crowded Intersection, Keeps Making Things Worse

Whatever time this driver saved by pulling a u-turn here was extremely not worth it.
Jasmine Gatlin via ViralHog
A FOREIGN EXPERIENCE

I had already learned about the so-called Ten Principles of Burning Man — but experiencing firsthand this miraculous feeling of order emerging from chaos proved to be remarkably different from the Chinese social experience of myriad rules and stringent controls.
A WORTHY ESSAY IN 'SPEED' SCHOLARSHIP

The perfection of Jan de Bont's "Speed" owes not to its exemplification of "classical" Hollywood narrative — though it does do that, as uncannily as "Vertigo" seems prefabricated to illustrate Laura Mulvey's male gaze — but to the intensity of its enthusiasm for those norms.