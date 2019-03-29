Semi Tries To Pull A U-Turn In A Crowded Intersection, Keeps Making Things Worse

Xfyro has made the first-ever fully waterproof wireless earbuds. They're comfortable, secure, and magnetically connect to the battery case so you can enjoy a total listening time of 20-30 hours before having to recharge your case.
The Huawei P30 Pro's low-light photography is so good that it will make iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phone owners question their fealty. Huawei has taken the most challenging situation for any photographer and made it as easy and casual as snapping a shot in broad daylight.
Panels with names that are cutesy to the point of eliciting cringes? Panels so boring you could sell them as sleep aids? Panels titled with buzzword salads that all but the most soulless LinkedIn power users would choke on? "Infinite Conference" has them all.
I had already learned about the so-called Ten Principles of Burning Man — but experiencing firsthand this miraculous feeling of order emerging from chaos proved to be remarkably different from the Chinese social experience of myriad rules and stringent controls.
The perfection of Jan de Bont's "Speed" owes not to its exemplification of "classical" Hollywood narrative — though it does do that, as uncannily as "Vertigo" seems prefabricated to illustrate Laura Mulvey's male gaze — but to the intensity of its enthusiasm for those norms.