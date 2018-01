Sean Hannity: The New York Times is trying to distract you. They say Trump tried to fire Mueller, but our sources aren’t confirming that! Sean Hannity, minutes later: Alright, yeah, maybe our sources confirm Trump wanted to fire Mueller. But so what? That’s his right. Anywho... pic.twitter.com/yUIt7Un56d

ONE OF THE BEST MOMENTS OF 2017 SEASON 2 Here's Sean Hannity Denying, Confirming And Downplaying That Trump Tried To Fire Mueller, Then Cutting To A Car Chase

Sean Hannity isn't trying to distract you. He just wants to to watch this car chase instead of thinking about what it might mean if the president tried to get rid of the man investigating him.