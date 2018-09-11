ONE BARRY DRAM COMING RIGHT UP

Scottish Seal Is Very Scottish And Would Like A Snack, Please

0 diggs
Perhaps it's the gruff mustache or the cool, unflinching exterior, but we feel like this seal can play the bagpipes and enjoys a good haggis.
William Simpson Jnr via Storyful
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals