Here's why Scott Pruitt should be nowhere near the EPA. pic.twitter.com/AKEfUZ6x2h

'THERE'S TREMENDOUS DISAGREEMENT' Watch EPA Chief Scott Pruitt Deny That CO2 Is Causing Climate Change

In an interview on CNBC, Scott Pruitt, the chief of the Environmental Protection Agency, denied that CO2 was the primary factor affecting climate change — a fact that has the backing of almost the entire scientific community.