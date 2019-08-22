DIE/CAST

Imagining The Terrible Job That Would Be Scarlett Johansson's Agent

0 diggs
Scarlett Johansson is a talented actor. If only she weren't constantly trying to play roles that were specifically written *not* for her.
CollegeHumor
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'IT WAS DONE TO INTIMIDATE'

1 digg NPR
A coterie of intimidating lawyers. A bullet delivering a message. Even, it is alleged, a cat's severed head in the front yard of the editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair. Such were the tools the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is said to have used to try to soften news coverage and at times stave off journalistic scrutiny altogether.
DIGG PICKS

2 diggs amazon.com
Solid-state drives have plummeted in cost, and now even terabyte USB-C drives are surprisingly affordable. Boost your PS4's game storage, keep a backup drive with your laptop or stash all your favorite films on a drive for movie night.
DIGG PICKS

2 diggs huckberry.com
We know, the instant coffee in the super market tastes awful. However, the folks at Verve are going above and beyond to deliver a craft instant coffee that real human beings would actually want to drink.