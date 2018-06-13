Tomorrow marks the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. For the first time since 1986 the United States Men's National Team will not be competing. For most casual, and even diehard, fans this is a bit of a bummer. For as long as most can remember, every four years the World Cup reliably delivered what most Americans crave most: a feel-good underdog story.
The promise implicit in the ads is a communal, democratic, and evolutionary one. Like the exhaust plumes of the nascent Space Shuttle program, all signs pointed to us moving closer to the stars, surely a more ideal habitat for our relentless cleverness.