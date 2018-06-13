Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
ONE NATION, NO TEAM

2 diggs
​Tomorrow marks the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. For the first time since 1986 the United States Men's National Team will not be competing. For most casual, and even diehard, fans this is a bit of a bummer. For as long as most can remember, every four years the World Cup reliably delivered what most Americans crave most: a feel-good underdog story.